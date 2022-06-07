2 found dead in apartment in SE Houston, HPD says

Police said a man and women were found dead in separate rooms inside a southeast Houston apartment unit on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Tuesday inside an apartment in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the discovery at about 1:40 p.m. although it's unclear when officers arrived at the scene. It's also unclear how the man and woman have been dead.

HPD said the bodies were found in separate rooms at an apartment unit in the 5100 block of Silver Creek Drive, near Galveston Road.

