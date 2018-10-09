MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Two people are dead, including a suspect shot by police, at a Missouri City apartment complex Sunday night.

Missouri City Police say they responded around 10:30 p.m. to a call of a major accident at the Quail Valley Apartments located in the 1800 block of Murphy Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the crash, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Wild story out of #MissouriCity this morning. Police respond to an accident at an apartment complex - find a woman wielding a gun and knife. She doesn’t cooperate, so they tase her, when that doesn’t work, they shoot her. She dies. #HTownRush #khou11 pic.twitter.com/jNoVFEhkDL — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) September 10, 2018

Police began walking the complex looking for any accident victims. Then Missouri City dispatch began receiving 911 calls in reference to a disturbance in the complex.

Officers responded to that area and were confronted with an armed female suspect with a gun and a knife. Police said the woman refused their orders to drop the weapons, so they used TASER but it was ineffective.

The suspect came at the police, and a second officer opened fire on the suspect, striking the her. Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a nearby apartment, a male victim was located who was pronounced dead and believed to be somehow connected to the suspect shot by the officer. It is not clear who was driving the car that crashed at the complex.

Police said the identity of the suspect and the victim are not known at this time. They will be released once they are identified and family is notified.

The officer’s identity will also be released at a later time, police said. The officer is being placed on administrative leave and is a three-year veteran of the police department.

Neither of the officers were injured in the incident.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the Missouri City Police Department are investigating the accident and the second death investigation.

