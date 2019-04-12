HOUSTON — A deadly triple-shooting at a home on the south side was not a random crime, according to Houston police.

Police say they found illegal gaming machines inside of the home where the deadly shooting took place and believe the residence was targeted by someone who knew the family.

This happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Rosemont Street in the Sunnyside area.

Police responded to a shooting in progress call at that time and found two people, a man and a woman, dead inside of the home. A third man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released their identities and are still trying to contact family members.

The suspected shooter is only described as a male teen who ran from the scene. A full description has not been released.

Police said it is not clear what led up to the deadly shooting at this time.

