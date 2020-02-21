TEXAS CITY, Texas — The 39-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting two people at a mobile home park in Texas City was killed Thursday night after he reportedly shot himself and crashed on the Gulf Freeway, police say.

The shooting happened Thursday night at the Green Villa mobile home park off FM 3436 at FM 517. Police in Webster and other nearby towns got a description of the suspect's truck, were able to find it and started a chase.

The chase ended when the suspect shot himself, according to police, then crashed on the Gulf Freeway.

