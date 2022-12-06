2 dead after street racing leads to fiery crash, police say

Witnesses told police that the two vehicles were racing at "extreme speeds" before one of the vehicles involved lost control and crashed in a wooded area.

HOUSTON — Two people are dead following a fiery crash that resulted from street racing, according to Houston police.

The crash happened around 10:11 Saturday night in the 11000 block of Homestead Road.

Investigators say a black pickup truck was racing another vehicle at what witnesses described as extreme speeds.

The truck then lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, according to police.

The crash resulted in the truck partially burning, killing the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

Police say the two victims were an adult male and female who were not wearing a seat belt. Investigators could not determine who was the driver or passenger in the crash.

The other vehicle racing the truck fled the scene and police are looking for surveillance footage or other witnesses that can identify it.