HOUSTON — Two men are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Park Village Apartments Tuesday evening in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road. One man was found dead on the ground, and another was found in a crashed car.

Officials are still looking for a suspect.

Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

