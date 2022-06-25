HPD: 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at a house gathering in SE Houston

Police say a group of nine or 10 people were the home when another group of people showed up to confront them.

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting during a small house gathering, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Madden Lane in southeast Houston.

Police say they were responding to the shooting call and discovered two men were deceased on scene.

Another two were injured and taken to the hospital. One of them is in critical condition while the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a gathering of about nine or 10 people in the home. Around 1 a.m., another group approached the home and confronted the people inside.

An argument between the two groups ensued and multiple shots were fired inside the home, according to police. Multiple weapons were also found.

The groups are acquaintances, but police aren't sure if the second group was invited to the gathering.

Police say all four victims are men between the ages of 17 and early 20s.