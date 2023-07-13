2 Houston men on the run for half a year caught in Vietnam, U.S. Marshals say

Polie Phan and Jaiden Nguyen were caught after being on the run for half a year. They are accused of killing James Martin III and Dana Ryssdal in January.

HOUSTON — Two men accused in a double murder in the Heights are back in the U.S. after U.S. Marshals said they were hiding out in Vietnam.

Both men have been charged with capital murder.

At the time, police found Ryssdal shot to death at Martin's home, a townhome located in a gated community on West TC Jester Boulevard.

Days later, they found Martin's body inside his car. He had been shot multiple times as well.

A background check shows the two victims ran several cannabis businesses out of state. Soon after an investigation led detectives to arrest Kathy Vu, who is accused of being an accomplice and cleaning up the crime scene.

In March, investigators said she was dating one of the suspected killers.