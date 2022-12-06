Suspects on the run after 2 boys injured in drive-by shooting, police say

When police arrived, they discovered a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound in his right arm and a 14-year-old shot in the right thigh.

HOUSTON — Two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting after a disturbance, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened Saturday around 10:16 p.m. in the 5400 block of Rand Street in northeast Houston.

Police say they received multiple calls about a shooting in progress. When they arrived, they discovered a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound in his right arm and a 14-year-old shot in the right thigh.

Both of them were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the boys stay in the area. At some point a black vehicle with dark tinted windows came down the street, leading to a disturbance between them and the suspects in the vehicle.

Shots were then fired from the vehicle at the boys, before the vehicle fled the scene. Police say they don't have a motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact HPD's Major Assaults Unit or Crime Stoppers.