HOUSTON – Two people were arrested after a man opened fire on an off-duty police officer working security overnight in north Houston.

Houston police said it happened early Friday morning at Seminar and Wayforest Drive.

A suspicious car started following the off-duty officer, who was working security for a business owner who was heading to a bank.

When the officer tried to get the license plate number, one of the people inside the car fired a gun.

The officer was not hit, and two people are in custody.

