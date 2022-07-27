Investigators said the suspect walked into the restaurant on FM 1960 and shot the victim multiple times. He tried to shoot his estranged wife but missed, HCSO said.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed inside a restaurant Wednesday by his girlfriend's estranged husband, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

The gunman tried to shoot his wife too, before driving away and shooting himself.

“A husband and wife going through a divorce had agreed to meet at this location to discuss the terms of the divorce,” HCSO Major Susan Cotter said.

She said the 29-year-old wife was with her 40-year-old current boyfriend when the husband, who is 60, arrived.

“They spoke in the restaurant for about 20 minutes and the conversation, we’re told, did not go well,” Cotter said.

The husband left but came back inside and shot the boyfriend multiple times, according to Cotter, then tried to shoot his wife but missed.

The suspect drove away, but deputies spotted his vehicle in a parking lot south of the restaurant. As they approached, the suspect shot himself in the head.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“We don’t expect him to survive,” Cotter said.

Update from @HCSOTexas: 61 y/o man came to discuss divorce w/29 y/o wife and her 40 y/o boyfriend. Husband allegedly shot, killed bf inside, firing up to 13 rounds. We’re told suspect shot himself in the head in parking lot. In critical. Wife not hurt. @KHOU for latest #khou11 https://t.co/w7nHqZ5QN7 pic.twitter.com/UeVALu2e7c — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 27, 2022

Cotter said the suspect used a small caliber semi-automatic weapon and fired approximately 13 rounds in the restaurant. There were about half a dozen people inside at the time, including employees.

No one else in the restaurant at 4505 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM 1960) was hurt but she said the wife was traumatized by what she witnessed.

"Very tragic, very tragic for everyone involved."

Cotter said the couple had been married around nine years.