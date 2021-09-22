19-year-old woman dies after getting shot in the back, Dickinson police say

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700.

DICKINSON, Texas — Police in Dickinson are asking for tips in the investigation into the shooting death of a young woman.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning, before 4 a.m., in a neighborhood in the 4800 block of E. 33rd Street, police say.

A 911 call alerted them to a shooting in the area.

“Upon arrival Patrol Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper back area,” police stated. “Officers on scene rendered aid to the victim until Dickinson EMS arrived to provide additional medical assistance.”

The woman, identified as Dickinson resident Madison Frazer, was taken to the hospital in Clear Lake where she was pronounced dead.