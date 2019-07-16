HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old has died after he was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the 8700 block of Point Park Drive.

Deputies said there are no suspects in custody at this time and the motive is unknown.

