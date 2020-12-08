4 teens now charged with capital murder in connection with deadly Baytown home invasion

Margarita Villalon was killed during a home invasion on Aug. 3. Now, 19-year-old Gregory Donnell is the fourth person to be charged with capital murder in her death.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police arrested and charged another person in connection with a home invasion that led to the murder of a mother of 11. There are now four people who have been charged for their roles in the crime.

On Aug. 11, 19-year-old Gregory Donnell was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Margarita Villalon.

On Aug. 5, 17-year-old Josue Lopez was charged with capital murder. At the time of that announcement, 17-year-old Kane Lopez and a 16-year-old were charged with aggravated robbery. On Tuesday, investigators announced that they have also charged Josue Lopez with aggravated robbery and have also added capital murder charges on Kain Lopez and the juvenile.

Margarita was gunned down when five intruders broke into the family’s home in the 1600 block of Alabama and terrorized them in the early morning hours of Aug. 3.

The suspects demanded money from two teenage sons, ages 15 and 19.

Margarita and her husband were sleeping when they heard the commotion. When they walked into the room, one of the robbers shot her and she died at the scene.

The teenage boys, their sister and their father weren’t hurt, but police say the entire family is devastated and struggling with their loss.

Saul Deleon, one of Margarita's sons, said she meant a lot to the family and will be dearly missed.

"My mom is the backbone of this family. She did everything for us," Deleon said. "My mom was everybody's mom."

The suspects got away and went to another home in the neighborhood where they shot a homeowner during a failed robbery attempt, according to Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department. That victim survived.

Dorris said they're also suspected in a nearby burglary earlier in the night.

The teens live in the same neighborhood as the victims and some of them have been in trouble before.

"They're 16 and 17-year-olds and they're involved in robberies, they're involved in homicides. That's the scary part," Dorris said.

One of Margarita's sons gave police a break in the case when he recognized one of the robbers and gave officers his name.

Dorris said homicide detectives worked with the Special Operations and K-9 units to track down the teens.

"Since we began our investigation, we have had one mission, which is to bring Margarita’s killer to justice for the Villalon family," Dorris said.