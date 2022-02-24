'This has to stop': 19 Houston-area suspects charged in federal crackdown on illegal gun switches

The feds say the "Glock switches"-- used to turn legal semi-automatic weapons into illegal mini machine guns -- can fire 30 rounds in 2.2 seconds.

HOUSTON — Federal investigators are going after criminals who use gun switches that can turn a legal semi-automatic weapon into an illegal mini machine gun.

On Thursday, they announced federal charges against 19 suspects accused of using the gun switches while committing violent crimes, including capital murder.

All but two are in custody, including Roland Caballero, the suspect charged in last month's shooting of three Houston police officers. In bodycam video released by the Houston Police Department Wednesday, you can hear rapid fire from the suspect's gun.

"They can put 30 rounds down range in just two seconds," ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski told KHOU 11 in January. "So we’re concerned about law enforcement officers having to come up against these."

Those three officers survived, but Milanowski said it could have been so much worse.

"On a sunny afternoon on a Thursday, we're lucky there wasn't a ton of people on the sidewalks and on the streets because there were so many rounds."

Police Chief Troy Finner said a switch was also used by the suspect who killed HPD senior officer William "Bill" Jeffrey and injured Sgt. Michael Vance back in September. They were shot while serving an arrest warrant to Deon Ledet.

The video combined the bodycam footage from the six different officers who were on the scene. Before showing the video to the media, Chief Finner asked everyone to pay particular attention to the "rapid gunfire."

"There is absolutely no reason or no room for a suspect or suspects to be armed like this," Finner said when the bodycam was released. "This is what we're up against and we need to do something about it."

Adding federal charges to the cases lowers the odds of violent criminals being released on bond on state charges, according to the ATF.

It also means tougher sentences if they're convicted. Caballero faces 30 years to life on the federal charges alone, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Jennifer B. Lowery.

"30 years to life means something," Finner said at the news conference Thursday. "Violent offenders, felonies with guns, we're coming after you."

T. Michael O'Connor with the U.S. Marshal's Office said the collaberation between local, state and federal agencies as bad news for the bad guys.

"Justice is coming," O'Connor said. "We want to take care of the communities in which we live in and the violent conduct that has escalated at this point."

Milanowski confirmed that ATF agents in Houston and nationwide have seen an uptick in the switches on guns confiscated over the last year and are becoming.

“They’re extremely dangerous and people need to be aware of these. And that’s the only reason I’m talking with the media about this," Milanowski told KHOU 11.

WARNING: Bodycam video of officer-involved shooting may be disturbing to some

The ATF launched its Crime Gun Strike Force three years ago to target the illegal guns.

They're illegally sold online so the feds are working to shut down those sites.

They say they're not only a dangerous threat to law enforcement, they endanger law-abiding citizens, as well.

"They’re absolutely dangerous. We absolutely need the public’s help," Milanowski said.