HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies seized 19 firearms and half a pound of marijuana from a home in the Langham Creek area Thursday night.

Major Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received numerous 911 calls from residents reporting gunfire outside of a residence.

Deputies located the home, but the suspect had ran from the scene.

HCSO

Lee tweeted two photos of the firearms seized from the residence.

