17-year-old suspect in off-duty deputy's shooting death due in court Wednesday

A bond hearing is set for 9:30 a.m.

HOUSTON — One of three people accused of killing an off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy earlier this year is set to appear before a judge, a day after his alleged accomplices were denied bond.

Frederick Tardy, 17, is charged in connection with the March shooting death of Darren Almendarez outside a grocery store. Almendarez confronted three men who were trying to steal a catalytic converter from his vehicle when a shootout occurred, investigators said.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the two adults accused in connection with the shooting death, Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark, will be held without bond.

During Tuesday's proceedings, prosecutors presented surveillance video from the shooting at Joe V's Supermarket in the 2900 block of FM 1960.

Almendarez and his wife had been shopping at the store when they approached the vehicle to find two men underneath and a black Nissan Altima backed up to the truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Deputy Almendarez told his wife to seek safety as he approached the vehicle.