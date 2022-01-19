17-year-old shot to death in SW Houston, gunman on the loose

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old died Tuesday night at a hospital after he was shot on a southwest Houston street, according to Houston police.
It happened in the 15300 block of Campden Hill Road near Beltway 8.
Detectives said they didn't know what led up to the shooting, but the teen was in critical condition when crews arrived on the scene.
The gunman was still being sought, and there was no word on a description.
The victim was at least the second teen who was wounded in an incident involving gun violence in the city Tuesday.
A 17-year-old was wounded in southeast Houston in a shooting in the 6800 block of New York Street around 8 p.m. It wasn't known if there was any connection to the Campden HIll Drive incident. The teen was expected to survive, investigators said.