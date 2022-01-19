x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

17-year-old shot to death in SW Houston, gunman on the loose

Investigators weren't sure what led to the shooting of a 17-year-old male Tuesday night on Campden Hill Road.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old died Tuesday night at a hospital after he was shot on a southwest Houston street, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 15300 block of Campden Hill Road near Beltway 8.

RELATED: 17-year-old shot in drive-by in SE Houston, police say

Detectives said they didn't know what led up to the shooting, but the teen was in critical condition when crews arrived on the scene.

The gunman was still being sought, and there was no word on a description. 

The victim was at least the second teen who was wounded in an incident involving gun violence in the city Tuesday. 

A 17-year-old was wounded in southeast Houston in a shooting in the 6800 block of New York Street around 8 p.m. It wasn't known if there was any connection to the Campden HIll Drive incident. The teen was expected to survive, investigators said.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube


In Other News

Teen shot to death in SW Houston