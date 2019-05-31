THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A teen is being questioned after a man was shot Thursday night at a park in The Woodlands.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Springs Park at 35 South Dreamweaver Circle. They found a young man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and transported to him to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Deputies detained a 17-year-old and are interviewing him about the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact MCSO or Crime Stoppers and refer to case #19A173118.

