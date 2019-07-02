HOUSTON — A man is facing a felony charge after deputies say he stole a woman’s shoes and ran away.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were called to the 4500 block of Tylergate Drive Wednesday afternoon for calls of a disturbance. Further investigation showed that there was some sort of disturbance between two women when 17-year-old Colbie Fairchild ran up, grabbed the leg of one of the women, stole her shoes and ran off.

Deputies later found Fairchild, who was still in possession of the shoes, and arrested him. He now faces a second-degree felony charge of robbery of an individual.