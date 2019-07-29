Editor's note: The above video is the original report on the shooting, which aired July 28, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A 17-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a young teen over the weekend, court records show.

Valentine Aleman was arrested overnight and is expected to appear in probable cause court by 10 a.m. Monday.

RELATED: 13-year-old killed after attempted carjacking in north Harris County, detectives say

The 13-year-old victim was killed in an attempted carjacking in north Harris County on Sunday, according to sheriff's deputies.

Detectives said the teenager was riding with his 16-year-old brother when they pulled over by Arlene Nichols Memorial Park with car trouble. That's when two people jumped into their truck and tried to steal it at gunpoint.

The 16-year-old fought back, and the carjackers fired shots, shooting the younger brother.

The teens drove to a home where an ambulance took the 13-year-old victim to the hospital. The younger teen was later pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and showed up at a different hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this case is on-going.

Check back for updates.

