HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after someone shot him in the leg.

The teen told Houston Police he was walking down Cullen in southeast Houston Tuesday night when a shot was fired from a car. Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday at 14100 Fayridge.

Police said the teen is expected to survive.

