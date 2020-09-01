HOUSTON — A 16-year-old was shot Wednesday night in southwest Houston.
The incident happened Wednesday night on Gustine Lane. Police said the teen was shot and ran to a nearby gas station.
The teen was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
