CONROE, Texas – Police are investigating a fatal shooting after they say a 16-year-old girl died after she was shot while she and a 19-year-old man were playing with a handgun.

According to the Conroe Police Department, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Anatole Apartments, located in the 1100 South Loop 336.

Witnesses told police the 19-year-old suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival, but he was located in the area a short time later.

Police determined the suspect and the girl were playing with a handgun when it went off, fatal wounding the teen.

This investigation is still ongoing and more details will be released at a later time.

