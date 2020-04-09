15-year-old injured in shooting after argument in southeast Houston

The teen was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old injured Thursday night in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of Faulkner Street. When police arrived at the scene, they said they found the teen with a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Officials said it appears an argument occurred between at least two people. They do not know at this time if the teen was a shooter or if he was caught in the crossfire.