HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 15-year-old juvenile has been charged in connection with the death of a father of two who was shot and killed Friday night while helping a teenager who was being robbed at gunpoint.
The juvenile is now in custody, and investigators say they are also looking at three other suspects in the fatal shooting.
Moyses Arreguin, 28, witnessed the robbery from his home on West Hardy Road and Ranch View Trail. According to his wife, he grabbed a bat and immediately ran two houses over to protect the 16-year-old.
Neighbors who witnessed the incident said Arreguin was able to hit one of the two suspects, allowing time for the teen to escape. The suspects then fired a gun, striking Arreguin twice, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.
The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
If you have any information about this crime please call HCSO at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.