HOUSTON — Houston Police have charged two juveniles in Sunday’s fatal shooting of a teen in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 12700 block of Glen Hollow Drive. Houston Police said three juveniles, including the teen who was fatally shot, attempted to rob a man.

During the robbery attempt, one suspect, identified as 16-year-old Sterling Webb, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted during the robbery but he managed to drive away and call for help.

One suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested Wednesday on murder and aggravated robbery charges. The second suspect, also 15 years old, is still on the run.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.