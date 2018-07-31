HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot with a stolen gun in northwest Harris County.

The victim was with a group of teens at a home on Ambrosia Falls in the Three Lakes East subdivision when the shooting happened.

They had a gun that had been stolen in a nearby vehicle burglary a few hours earlier.

After being shot in the neck, the boy was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and was last reported in critical condition.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the kids initially told deputies the victim was posing for a selfie with the gun when he accidentally shot himself.

Herman said investigators don’t believe that story and have detained a 15 year old.

Other teens are being questioned as they try to piece together what led to the shooting.

They're not sure if the teens are connected to the car burglary.

"Our main objective right now is to hopefully get the 14 year old to pull through this situation," Herman said. "The burglary of the vehicle, we'll look into that and connect the dots later."

