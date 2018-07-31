HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot with a stolen gun in northwest Harris County.
The victim was with a group of teens at a home on Ambrosia Falls in the Three Lakes East subdivision when the shooting happened.
They had a gun that had been stolen in a nearby vehicle burglary a few hours earlier.
Somehow the gun went off and the boy was shot in the neck.
He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and was last reported in critical condition.
Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the kids initially told deputies the victim was posing for a selfie with the gun when he accidentally shot himself.
Herman said investigators don’t believe that story and are in the process of questioning the other teens at the scene.