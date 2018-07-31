HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot with a stolen gun in northwest Harris County.

The victim was with a group of teens at a home on Ambrosia Falls in the Three Lakes East subdivision when the shooting happened.

They had a gun that had been stolen in a nearby vehicle burglary a few hours earlier.

Somehow the gun went off and the boy was shot in the neck.

Constable Deputies are investigating a shooting in the 19400 block of Ambrosia Falls Drive. A 14 year old male juvenile was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/RRWBxvHwgT — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 31, 2018

He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and was last reported in critical condition.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the kids initially told deputies the victim was posing for a selfie with the gun when he accidentally shot himself.

Herman said investigators don’t believe that story and are in the process of questioning the other teens at the scene.

