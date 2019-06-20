HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old was shot in the hand after a transaction over a cell phone went sour in west Harris County overnight.

This happened around 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of Ashford Green Lane.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen victim and his two adult friends, a man and a woman, showed up to the location to sell an iPhone to someone he met on Instagram.

However, at some point during the transaction, things turned sour. Deputies say the buyers pulled out a gun and started shooting at the trio.

The 14-year-old was shot in the hand, and the man he was with was grazed in the back by a bullet. The woman, who deputies say is pregnant, fortunately was not hurt.

The shooters managed to get away with the cell phone. The teen was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

Deputies say right now they don’t have any suspects in custody and are relying on a vague description of the vehicle they were driving – a grey car.

Deputies are trying to track them down.

