LA PORTE, Texas -- One day after five Houston-area students were arrested for threats and weapons and campuses across our area, there has been another arrest.

This time the arrest happened in La Porte.

A 14-year-old Lomax Junior High School student has been charged with making a terroristic threat on the school bus Tuesday morning.

He is being held in the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center.

La Porte police are asking parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of making threats.

"We again take this opportunity to remind parents to sit down and talk with their children relating to the importance of school safety and make sure that each student understands that threatening violence on campus is not a “joking” matter," they said in a statement. "The safety of our children and the security of our school campuses is absolutely our number one priority. All threats will be investigated and all those making a threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

La Porte ISD posted the following online:

"We want to make you aware of a situation regarding Lomax Junior High School. We received a report Tuesday morning that a Lomax Junior High School student allegedly made a terroristic threat while riding the bus. The La Porte Police Department was immediately contacted, and the student has been arrested. Please know that safety and security are of paramount importance at La Porte ISD. We take all threats very seriously, and we applaud the individuals who brought this information to our attention."

The number of threats and similar incidents has increased since last week's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.

© 2018 KHOU