HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old is dead and another teenager is injured after a shooting in the Aldine area, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said a possible suspect, who is also a teen, is in custody.

The shooting may have started "from a disturbance between the teens," Gonzalez said.

This happened Sunday afternoon in the Aldine area. Gonzalez said the initial scene may have started in the 200 block of Raymac Street, and ended on Landfair Street near Aldine Mail Route and the Hardy Toll Road.

The 14-year-old died at a hospital. A 16-year-old was also injured in the shooting, but his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.