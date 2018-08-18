HOUSTON - A 14-year-old girl is shaken up after her stepfather assaulted and threatened her mom at their home in the Clear Lake area.

According to the Houston Police Department, the teenager hid in a closet in her 2-year-old brother's room while her mom and stepfather were fighting and called police to the home on the 800 block of Regal St. The brother was sleep during the incident.

When police arrived on scene they tried to make contact with the man and woman but were unable to, so SWAT was called out to assist.

HPD SWAT Captain @LarryBaimbridge briefs media on conclusion of standoff in Clear Lake https://t.co/3ccK0INaGi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 18, 2018

SWAT was able to get both kids out of the home through a window in the brother's bedroom.

Negotiators then talked to the man and he released the woman.

A few hours went by and the man refused to leave the home so SWAT made entry inside. He put up a fight with officers which led to him getting tased. He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

Police believe the couple went out for drinks a few hours before the incident. When they got home they began to fight.

Police said this is not the first time they have been called to this home. Back in March the cops were called for a similar incident.

The couple is not married, according to police, but they have a child together.

The man will be charged with family disturbance and assault by threat. Police said it is possible these charges could be upgraded if they discover the man had a weapon.

© 2018 KHOU