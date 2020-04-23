14-year-old dies after being shot at west Houston home

Police are interviewing the people at the house, but the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still undetermined.

HOUSTON — Police are investing the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in west Houston Wednesday night.

This happened around 10 p.m. at a home in the 10100 block of Leawood Boulevard.

Houston police said at that time they responded to a call of shooting and arrived to find the teen with at least one gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they have been interviewing the people at the house, but the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still undetermined.