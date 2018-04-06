HOUSTON – A 14-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman found dead in her driveway in west Houston in April.

According to the Houston Police Department, the male suspect has been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of capital murder.

The victim, Tuyen Nguyen, 29, was found dead at 6 a.m. on April 5 outside of a home located in the 9500 block of Langdon Lane, police said.

Family members told investigators that Nguyen had left her mother's residence about 11 p.m. on April 4 to return to her home on Langdon Lane.

Nguyen's fiancé told investigators he awoke and noticed she had not returned home.

As he was leaving for work, the fiancé discovered Nguyen lying in the front yard. She had sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said further investigation led to the identification of the juvenile suspect in this case, and, on Sunday, he was arrested without incident.

