HCSO: Business owner gets shot after opening fire on deputy he thought was burglar

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that sent a business owner to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 13600 block of Ralph Culver around 12 a.m.

Major S. Cotter said the business owner called deputies and reported there was a burglary in progress.

A deputy was the first on the scene, and the owner arrived shortly after.

Deputies said the business owner mistook the deputy as the burglar and opened fire on him. The deputy returned fire, shooting the owner in his shoulder.

The deputy was not hurt. The business owner, 72, is expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office said it was very dark at the time of the reported break-in, and the first deputy to arrive did not use lights or siren since it was a burglary call.

The actual burglary suspect was not located. Deputies noted the business had been burglarized several times in the past.