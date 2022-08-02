HPD: 13-year-old shot multiple times in SW Houston

HPD said the teen was shot down the street from Sharpstown High School but didn't say whether or not the victim attends school there.

HOUSTON — A 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday after he was picked up from a southwest Houston high school, according to police.

Houston police said the teen was shot around 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bissonnet Street.

Police said the teen got picked up from school and then a shooter fired several shots into the vehicle he was in. The teen was shot in the chest, arm and leg, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital and authorities said he was stable.

When the person driving the vehicle the victim was in tried to get away from the shooter, according to police, the vehicle struck a 14-year-old girl in the parking lot. The girl was already reportedly stable.

Police said the shooter was wearing all red and was in a gray, four-door SUV with dark-colored rims.

Police said they have surveillance video of the gunman driving around the parking lot before finding the victim, getting out of the SUV and opening fire.

According to police, it all happened in a store parking lot near Sharpstown High School, although it's unknown if the shooter or victims attended school there.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube