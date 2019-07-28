HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old is dead after an attempted carjacking in north Harris County, according to sheriff's detectives.

Detectives said the teenager was riding with his 16-year-old brother Sunday afternoon when they pulled over by Arlene Nichols Memorial Park with car trouble.

That's when two people jumped into their truck and tried to steal it at gunpoint.

The 16-year-old fought back, and the carjackers fired shots, striking the younger brother.

The older brother drove him to a home on Landfair Street near Aldine Mail Route and the Hardy Toll Road. Then an ambulance took the 13-year-old to a hospital, where he died.

Another 16-year-old showed up to a different hospital with gunshot wound on his hand.

He is being questioned in connection with this case.

