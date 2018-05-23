HOUSTON – A young teen was taken into custody after a chase through downtown overnight that resulted in two separate crashes, sheriff's deputies say.

Around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy initially tried to stop the suspect in a red Nissan on I-10 East, but he allegedly refused to stop. The 13-year-old suspect led deputies and police to the Southwest Freeway and then the South Freeway, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The suspect eventually exited the South Freeway at MacGregor and made a u-turn. He then went back northbound and went into downtown.

Chase, crash in downtown Houston

During the pursuit, a sheriff’s deputy in a marked SUV collided with an innocent driver in a BMW at Rusk and San Jacinto. Both the deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A short time later the teen also crashed at Rusk and Louisiana. He allegedly tried to get away on foot but was arrested, sheriff's deputies say.

