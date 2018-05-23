HOUSTON – A young teen was taken into custody after a chase through downtown overnight that resulted in two separate crashes, police say.

Around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy initially tried to stop the suspect in a red Nissan on I-10 East, but the suspect allegedly refused to stop. The 13-year-old suspect led deputies and police to the Southwest Freeway and the South Freeway, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The suspect eventually exited the South Freeway at MacGregor and made a u-turn. He then went back northbound and went into downtown.

A sheriff’s deputy SUV collided with an innocent driver in a BMW at Rusk and San Jacinto. Both the deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A short time later the teen also crashed at Rusk and Louisiana. He allegedly tried to get away on foot but was arrested, police say.

