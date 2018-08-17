MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they say some suspicious men approached a teen riding his bike near Conroe.

Deputies say around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, the 13-year-old boy was riding his bike home from the Valero gas station on 675 South Trade Center Parkway when he heard a vehicle driving behind him stop. The teen says he turned around and saw two men running toward him. The teen sped away from the scene on his bike, and the men returned to the van.

The teen told deputies he believes there were two men – possible three – and one woman in the van. He described the vehicle as a white color panel van with rust above the passenger door and roof.

Deputies describe the first suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build and last seen wearing black shorts and a red T-shirt. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build and last seen wearing black shorts and an unknown shirt.

Deputies only described the third suspect as a Hispanic male. The last suspect is described as a Hispanic female with a multi-colored head wrap, not covering her face.

Conroe Independent School Police were also made aware of the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 and refer to case#18A232635.

