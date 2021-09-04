12-year-old robbed at gunpoint by two 16-year-olds in Humble, Precinct 4 says

The victim was ambushed by the young robbers Thursday while walking home from school in the Amberwood subdivision.

HUMBLE, Texas — A 12-year-old walking home from school was robbed at gunpoint in Humble Thursday afternoon, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Deputies say the 16-year-old suspects took the victim’s cell phone before speeding away.

That happened on Wooded Terrace Lane in the Amberwood subdivision.

Not long before the robbery, investigators believe the same suspects tried to get three other students to come to their vehicle on Cottonglade Drive. The students refused and the teens fired a gun as they sped away. No one was hurt.

Deputies were investigating that call when the aggravated robbery happened.

They tracked down the suspects and booked them on aggravated robbery charges.

The stolen cell phone and a Taurus 9MM handgun were recovered.