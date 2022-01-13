12-year-old girl leads police on chase near Beaumont

Police have not commented on how the girl ended up behind the wheel of the car.

ORANGE, Texas — A 12-year-old is in custody after leading police officers in Orange on a chase Wednesday night.

Police say the 12-year-old girl led officers on a chase that ended at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of 16th Street and Green Avenue in Orange.

The car driven by the girl did strike at least two police cars but no injuries were reported.

The girl was not identified because she is a minor.

Police have not released much information so far or commented on how the girl ended up behind the wheel of the car.

She was reportedly detained and transported to a juvenile detention center.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.