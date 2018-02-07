HOUSTON – A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting, police in southwest Houston say.

The crime happened on Pine Knoll just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the child was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the boy was walking down the street in a southwest Houston neighborhood talking on his cell phone when a car pulled up next to him, and someone inside opened fire.

Police say the bullet missed all of the victim’s vital organs, sparing his life.

But investigators say they don’t yet have a motive for the shooting, nor do they have a detailed description of the suspects. Police hope the victim will be able to provide more information.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

© 2018 KHOU