11-year-old boy shot during west Houston home invasion has died

The suspects who killed the boy and a 41-year-old man on Monday are still on the loose.

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old boy critically wounded in a home invasion shooting Monday has died, according to Houston police.

Dominic Sumicek was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but doctors weren’t able to save him.

Dominic and a 41-year-old man were shot when three suspects barged into their west Houston apartment late Monday afternoon.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Monday, Oct. 26

The man’s name and relation to the child haven’t been released because police haven't been able to notify his next of kin.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road.

After firing multiple shots at the victims, the suspects escaped in a black Pontiac.