HOUSTON — A child was shot and killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in east Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Around 4:30 a.m., suspects shot at the home in the 15000 block of N. Brentwood in Channelview.

The sheriff called the suspects "cowards."

"This is sad. This is tragic and this is senseless. We're going to go after you. The best thing is for you to turn yourself in." Gonzalez said to the suspects.

The 11-year-old boy was hit in the gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were several other children in the home but they were not injured, deputies said.

Multiple shots were fired into the home and it appears an assault rifle was used, Gonzalez said.

The family has only lived in the home for a couple of months.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time and there is no word on suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.