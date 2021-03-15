11-year-old boy arrested after allegedly firing shots at HPD officers

The 11-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting at Houston police officers Friday.

According to Houston police, at about 1:05 a.m. officers responded to a discharge of firearms call at a home in the 4300 block of Aledo Street and when they arrived on scene they saw a muzzle flash coming from an upstairs window.

A bullet whizzed by one of the officers, which prompted the responding officers to take cover.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the home to get the boy out. Police said when the homeowner eventually arrived, the boy came out.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Investigators talked to the young suspect and ultimately arrested and charged him with aggravated assault against a peace officer.

He is currently being held by Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities.

