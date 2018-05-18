SANTE FE, Texas - Parents received frantic phone calls and text messages from their kids Friday morning concerning an active shooter at Santa Fe High School.

While some were lucky to speak to their kids and hear they were okay, others were waiting patiently to hear from theirs.

KHOU 11 Reporter Jason Miles interviewed Sonia Lopez live on camera while she waited to hear from her daughter, Sarah Salazar, who she says was in the classroom where the shooting took place.

"She's not answering her cellphone," said Lopez. "We are just keeping her in our prayers hoping she is okay."

A few hours later, the family learned Sarah had been shot and was at the hospital in unknown condition.

.. Another update: Just spoke with Sarah’s sister, Suzannah. They’re waiting to see her at an area hospital. Tells me 10th grader suffered shotgun pellet wounds to neck, shoulder, thigh. Expected to survive, thankfully #khou11 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 18, 2018

.. Sad update: Suzannah ran away shouting “she’s been shot.” Police tell me her sister is at the hospital. Family shared this photo of Sarah Salazar with me. 10th grader at Santa Fe HS. Continued positive thoughts for them #khou11 pic.twitter.com/L6ouFhsdRz — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 18, 2018

Lopez says she has five daughters and Sarah is the second child. She says Sarah is extremely smart and has dreams of going to Texas A&M to become a doctor.

Lopez says she is extremely sad for the families and kids involved.

