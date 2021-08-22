Reward upped to $10K for info in case of father who was shot to death while driving with his 2 sons on I-10

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the reward was increased to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for shooting a father to death last week.
On Friday at about 10:30 p.m., Houston police said the 29-year-old man was driving on I-10 with his two sons when he was shot in the head.
According to police, the victim was driving eastbound on I-10 when he was shot. His sons told police they thought someone threw something at their car.
The boys were able to steer the SUV off the freeway while their father was slumped over in the driver's seat, police said. The boys guided the SUV to a strip center parking lot on Holland Street and ran for help. A woman at a nearby restaurant saw the children and called the police.
The children were not injured.
Police said they're unsure what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
New Orleans police officer killed in Houston
Turner also announced that the reward was raised to $10,000 in the case of another deadly shooting.
On Saturday, a New Orleans police officer was shot to death at Grotto Ristorante in the Galleria. Police said detective Everett Biscoe was on the patio with a group of people when two armed men approached and robbed them. One of the suspects opened fire, killing Biscoe and critically injuring another person.