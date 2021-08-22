Reward upped to $10K for info in case of father who was shot to death while driving with his 2 sons on I-10

Houston police said the 29-year-old victim was shot in the head while he was driving with his two sons on I-10 near Holland Street on Friday night.

According to police, the victim was driving eastbound on I-10 when he was shot. His sons told police they thought someone threw something at their car.

The boys were able to steer the SUV off the freeway while their father was slumped over in the driver's seat, police said. The boys guided the SUV to a strip center parking lot on Holland Street and ran for help. A woman at a nearby restaurant saw the children and called the police.

The rewards for the arrest of persons who shot and killed an off-duty @NOPDNews officer and critically injured his friend in the 4700 block of Westheimer and a young father on I-10 near Federal have both been increased to $10K. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 22, 2021

The children were not injured. Watch the video below to see the information that was reported at the scene:

Police said they're unsure what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

New Orleans police officer killed in Houston

Turner also announced that the reward was raised to $10,000 in the case of another deadly shooting.