HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for multiple suspects tied to a home invasion in Spring Branch North overnight.

The home invasion happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Neuens Road, not far from Gessner and Hammerly.

A police sergeant at the scene tells KHOU 11 News that arriving officers witnessed the possible suspects fleeing the area. A containment area was set up, but so far no arrests have been made.

Police said earlier the suspects forced their way into a home and pistol-whipped at least one person. Children were also in the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

It’s not yet known why the home was targeted or if the crime was random.

Police did not immediately have a detailed description of the suspects, but investigators hope to get more information from surveillance cameras in the area.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

